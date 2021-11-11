 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNSU updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas

facebook.com
izolare coronavirus

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated on Thursday the list of high infection risk countries/areas/territories, with Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Norway, the U.S., Liechtenstein, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan and Botswana being red-listed.

Also, Belarus, New Caledonia, Suriname, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were moved from the red to the yellow area, while Finland, Laos, the Falkland Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands were demoted from the green to the yellow area following a rise in their Covid incidence rates.

Saint Lucia was included in the green area.

The list takes effect on November 14, 00:00 hrs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.