CNSU updates list of countries in COVID-19 red, yellow, green areas

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has updated on Thursday the list of high infection risk countries/areas/territories, with Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Norway, the U.S., Liechtenstein, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan and Botswana being red-listed.

Also, Belarus, New Caledonia, Suriname, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were moved from the red to the yellow area, while Finland, Laos, the Falkland Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands were demoted from the green to the yellow area following a rise in their Covid incidence rates.

Saint Lucia was included in the green area.

The list takes effect on November 14, 00:00 hrs.