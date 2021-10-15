CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Ukraine, Gibraltar in red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries / territories of high epidemiological risk, with Ukraine and Gibraltar entering the red zone.

At the same time, according to Decision no. 85 of CNSU, in the yellow zone entered:

* from the red zone, following the decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate: Albania, Botswana, Curacao and the United States Virgin Islands;* from the green zone, following the increase of the COVID-19 notification rate: the Netherlands, Gabon, Montserrat, British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands;Also in the green zone entered: Switzerland, Canada, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Greenland, French Polynesia and Sao Tome and Principe.The list with the classification of countries / territories according to the cumulative incidence rateState / Area / Territory - Cumulative incidence rate per 1,000 inhabitants ** Red zoneSerbia - 13.6Anguilla - 12.0Barbados - 11.7Guam - 10.3Saint Kitts and Nevis - 10.0New Caledonia - 9.8Lithuania - 9.7Montenegro - 9.1Latvia - 8.6Estonia - 8.6Romania - 8.6Antigua and Barbuda - 8.4Mongolia - 8.3Dominica - 8.3Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba - 8.1UK ** - 7.8Isle of Man - 7.8Suriname - 7.5Georgia - 7.1Singapore - 6.7Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 6.6Bermuda - 6.3Slovenia - 5.6Grenada - 5.4Cuba - 5.3Belize - 4.9Armenia - 4.9Turkey - 4.8Israel - 4.6Croatia - 4.4Republic of Moldova - 4.4Malaysia - 4.4United States of America - 4.3Saint Lucia - 4.3Costa Rica - 4.0Bulgaria - 4.0Seychelles - 4.0Slovakia - 4.0Brunei Darussalam - 3.9Saint Maarten - 3.9Ireland - 3.7Ukraine - 3.5Faroe Islands - 3.4Gibraltar - 3.3Palestine - 3.3Lesotho - 3.3Guyana - 3.1Brazil ** - 1.1Nepal ** - 0.4South Africa ** - 0.3India ** - 0.2* Yellow zoneBelarus - 2.9Greece - 2.9Austria - 2.8Bosnia and Herzegovina - 2.7United States Virgin Islands - 2.6Cayman Islands - 2.6Curacao - 2.6Albania - 2.5Jersey - 2.4Northern Macedonia - 2.4Belgium - 2.4Russian Federation - 2.4Bahamas - 2.3Maldives - 2.2Guernsey - 2.2Thailand - 2.1Iran - 2.0Trinidad and Tobago - 2.0Luxembourg - 2.0Aruba - 2.0Cyprus - 1.8Botswana - 1.7Turks and Caicos Islands - 1.7Guatemala - 1.6Montserrat - 1.6Philippines - 1.6The Netherlands - 1.6British Virgin Islands - 1.6Gabon - 1.6* Data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 for the period September 27 - October 10, 2021** As a result of the detection in the human population of some variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus with higher transmission.