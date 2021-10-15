CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Ukraine, Gibraltar in red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries / territories of high epidemiological risk, with Ukraine and Gibraltar entering the red zone.At the same time, according to Decision no. 85 of CNSU, in the yellow zone entered:
* from the red zone, following the decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate: Albania, Botswana, Curacao and the United States Virgin Islands;
* from the green zone, following the increase of the COVID-19 notification rate: the Netherlands, Gabon, Montserrat, British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands;
Also in the green zone entered: Switzerland, Canada, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Greenland, French Polynesia and Sao Tome and Principe.
The list with the classification of countries / territories according to the cumulative incidence rate
State / Area / Territory - Cumulative incidence rate per 1,000 inhabitants *
* Red zone
Serbia - 13.6
Anguilla - 12.0
Barbados - 11.7
Guam - 10.3
Saint Kitts and Nevis - 10.0
New Caledonia - 9.8
Lithuania - 9.7
Montenegro - 9.1
Latvia - 8.6
Estonia - 8.6
Romania - 8.6
Antigua and Barbuda - 8.4
Mongolia - 8.3
Dominica - 8.3
Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba - 8.1
UK ** - 7.8
Isle of Man - 7.8
Suriname - 7.5
Georgia - 7.1
Singapore - 6.7
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 6.6
Bermuda - 6.3
Slovenia - 5.6
Grenada - 5.4
Cuba - 5.3
Belize - 4.9
Armenia - 4.9
Turkey - 4.8
Israel - 4.6
Croatia - 4.4
Republic of Moldova - 4.4
Malaysia - 4.4
United States of America - 4.3
Saint Lucia - 4.3
Costa Rica - 4.0
Bulgaria - 4.0
Seychelles - 4.0
Slovakia - 4.0
Brunei Darussalam - 3.9
Saint Maarten - 3.9
Ireland - 3.7
Ukraine - 3.5
Faroe Islands - 3.4
Gibraltar - 3.3
Palestine - 3.3
Lesotho - 3.3
Guyana - 3.1
Brazil ** - 1.1
Nepal ** - 0.4
South Africa ** - 0.3
India ** - 0.2
* Yellow zone
Belarus - 2.9
Greece - 2.9
Austria - 2.8
Bosnia and Herzegovina - 2.7
United States Virgin Islands - 2.6
Cayman Islands - 2.6
Curacao - 2.6
Albania - 2.5
Jersey - 2.4
Northern Macedonia - 2.4
Belgium - 2.4
Russian Federation - 2.4
Bahamas - 2.3
Maldives - 2.2
Guernsey - 2.2
Thailand - 2.1
Iran - 2.0
Trinidad and Tobago - 2.0
Luxembourg - 2.0
Aruba - 2.0
Cyprus - 1.8
Botswana - 1.7
Turks and Caicos Islands - 1.7
Guatemala - 1.6
Montserrat - 1.6
Philippines - 1.6
The Netherlands - 1.6
British Virgin Islands - 1.6
Gabon - 1.6
* Data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 for the period September 27 - October 10, 2021
** As a result of the detection in the human population of some variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus with higher transmission.