CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk; Ukraine, Gibraltar in red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the list of countries / territories of high epidemiological risk, with Ukraine and Gibraltar entering the red zone.

At the same time, according to Decision no. 85 of CNSU, in the yellow zone entered:

* from the red zone, following the decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate: Albania, Botswana, Curacao and the United States Virgin Islands;

* from the green zone, following the increase of the COVID-19 notification rate: the Netherlands, Gabon, Montserrat, British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands;

Also in the green zone entered: Switzerland, Canada, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Greenland, French Polynesia and Sao Tome and Principe.

The list with the classification of countries / territories according to the cumulative incidence rate

State / Area / Territory - Cumulative incidence rate per 1,000 inhabitants *

* Red zone

Serbia - 13.6

Anguilla - 12.0

Barbados - 11.7

Guam - 10.3

Saint Kitts and Nevis - 10.0

New Caledonia - 9.8

Lithuania - 9.7

Montenegro - 9.1

Latvia - 8.6

Estonia - 8.6

Romania - 8.6

Antigua and Barbuda - 8.4

Mongolia - 8.3

Dominica - 8.3

Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba - 8.1

UK ** - 7.8

Isle of Man - 7.8

Suriname - 7.5

Georgia - 7.1

Singapore - 6.7

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - 6.6

Bermuda - 6.3

Slovenia - 5.6

Grenada - 5.4

Cuba - 5.3

Belize - 4.9

Armenia - 4.9

Turkey - 4.8

Israel - 4.6

Croatia - 4.4

Republic of Moldova - 4.4

Malaysia - 4.4

United States of America - 4.3

Saint Lucia - 4.3

Costa Rica - 4.0

Bulgaria - 4.0

Seychelles - 4.0

Slovakia - 4.0

Brunei Darussalam - 3.9

Saint Maarten - 3.9

Ireland - 3.7

Ukraine - 3.5

Faroe Islands - 3.4

Gibraltar - 3.3

Palestine - 3.3

Lesotho - 3.3

Guyana - 3.1

Brazil ** - 1.1

Nepal ** - 0.4

South Africa ** - 0.3

India ** - 0.2

* Yellow zone

Belarus - 2.9

Greece - 2.9

Austria - 2.8

Bosnia and Herzegovina - 2.7

United States Virgin Islands - 2.6

Cayman Islands - 2.6

Curacao - 2.6

Albania - 2.5

Jersey - 2.4

Northern Macedonia - 2.4

Belgium - 2.4

Russian Federation - 2.4

Bahamas - 2.3

Maldives - 2.2

Guernsey - 2.2

Thailand - 2.1

Iran - 2.0

Trinidad and Tobago - 2.0

Luxembourg - 2.0

Aruba - 2.0

Cyprus - 1.8

Botswana - 1.7

Turks and Caicos Islands - 1.7

Guatemala - 1.6

Montserrat - 1.6

Philippines - 1.6

The Netherlands - 1.6

British Virgin Islands - 1.6

Gabon - 1.6

* Data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 for the period September 27 - October 10, 2021

** As a result of the detection in the human population of some variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus with higher transmission.