CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; exceptions to quarantine for foreign artists, athletes

On Thursday, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved the list classifying states and areas depending on the cumulative incidence rate of COVID-19, with Turkey, Montenegro, the States United States, Israel, Morocco, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and St. Maarten entering the red zone.

At the same time, according to CNSU Decision no. 59, the following countries entered the yellow zone: from the red zone, following the decrease of the incidence: Holland, Malta, Kuwait and Panama; from the green zone, following the increase of the incidence: Estonia, Lithuania, San Marino, Finland, Greenland, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Dominica, Bermuda and Saint Lucia.

Luxembourg, Oman and Zimbabwe also entered the green zone.At the same time, by Decision no. 59 of CNSU it was decided to repeal article 9 of CNSU decision no. 43/2021 which provides for exceptions to the quarantine measure for persons arriving from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa and India.Last but not least, was ordered the exemption from the quarantine measure instituted on the members of sports delegations, as well as artists and their staff arriving in Romania to participate in sports competitions, and cultural, artistic or entertainment events, respectively, including foreign or stateless persons, from countries in the red zone of epidemiological risk, if they present the negative result of an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 infection performed no later than 72 hours before entering the country and participate only in activities in competitions or, where applicable, the events mentioned.