CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; Greece, Ireland, Monaco enter red zone

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Thursday adopted Decision No 52 on updating the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk, with Greece, Ireland, Monaco entering the red zone, and France, Belgium, Israel, the USA, Iceland and Honduras entering the yellow zone.

The list approved on Thursday comes into force on August 1, the decision in this regard being made so as not to affect those who return to Romania this weekend.

The main changes occurred are, Agerpres informs.

- the red zone will include: Greece, Ireland, Monaco, Maldives, Bahamas, Curacao and the United States Virgin Islands;

- the yellow zone will include: from the red zone, following the decrease of the incidence rate in COVID-19 cases, Suriname and the Faroe Islands, and from, the green zone, following the increase of the incidence rate, France, Belgium, Israel, the United States of America, Iceland, Honduras, Aruba and Sint Maarten;

- the green area will include: Oman, Paraguay and Uruguay.

People arriving to Romania from red zone countries are not quarantined if they are vaccinated against COVID. Also, children under the age of 6 are automatically exempted from quarantine, and those between the ages of 6 and 16 are exempted if they present a test with a negative result performed no later than 72 hours before the entry into the country.

*** According to the CNSU Decision, the countries in the red zone will be:

* British Virgin Islands

* Jersey

* Isle of Man

* Cyprus

* Fiji

* Gibraltar

* Seychelles

* Botswana

* UK

* Cuba

* Spain

* Georgia

* Netherlands

* Tunisia

* Malaysia

* Mongolia

* Andorra

* Curacao

* Malta

* Libya

* Namibia

* Portugal

* Kazakhstan

* Argentina

* Monaco

* Columbia

* Kuwait

* Iran

* Greece

* United States Virgin Islands

* Panama

* Bahamas

* South Africa

* Iraq

* Maldives

* Ireland

* Costa Rica

* Brazil

* Nepal

* India

In the yellow zone there will be:

* Eswatini

* France

* Kyrgyzstan

* Thailand

* Suriname

* Russian Federation

* Indonesia

* Luxembourg

* United Arab Emirates

* Aruba

* Faroe Islands

*Denmark

* Zimbabwe

* Trinidad and Tobago

* Sint Maarten

* Guatemala

* United States of America

* Israel

* Belgium

* Iceland

* Honduras.