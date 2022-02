President Klaus Iohannis has signed, on Monday, the decree placing Lieutenant General Tomita-Catalin Tomescu on reserve duty, ceasing his active duty engagements with the Ministry of National Defence, starting February 28.

Since 2020, Tomita-Catalin Tomescu has been the commanding officer of the Headquarters of the Multinational Corps South-East (MNC-SE) in Sibiu.On May 28, 2021, President Iohannis promoted Tomita-Catalin Tomescu to the rank of Lieutenant General. (AGERPRES)