Coast Guard discovers, in Constanta maritime port, 2 containers with waste coming from Australia

The border policemen of the south area of the Constanta Port, together with customs officers of the Environment Guard, under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Court of Appeals, have discovered on Friday, in the south area, two containers loaded with waste shipped from Australia.

According to a release of the Coast Guard, following the physical control conducted on two containers shipped from Australia, accompanied by customs documents showing that they would contain used car tires for a company from Suceava County, the state authorities have discovered that they are actually loaded with waste."The commissioners of the Constanta Environment Guard ordered the measure not to allow the entry on the territory of Romania and the return of the two containers, with their cargo, to the sender, and the border policemen are conducting investigations, under the coordination of the prosecutor, for the export or import of waste in violation of the legal provisions in the area and the use of fake documents at the customs authority, with a Romanian citizen, aged 33, from Suceava County being investigated," the Coast Guard release shows.