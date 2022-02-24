CoD Petrescu: Small probability Russian conventional offensive actions target Romania

The probability of Romania being the target of conventional offensive actions by the Russian Federation is "minimal," Romanian Chief of Defence (CoD) Daniel Petrescu said on Thursday in a Facebook post in which he condemns Russia's "aggressive" behaviour.

"Estimates of an imminent invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have been confirmed. The recent escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has moved the two countries into the phase of armed conflict. This aggression against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law. The aggressive behaviour of the Russian Federation has fundamentally damaged the regional security state of play. Consequently, the determination of NATO member states for collective defence is currently at an unprecedented level in the alliance's more than seven-decade history," General Petrescu wrote, Agerpres.ro informs.

Petrescu went on to say that Romania, as a NATO member, benefits from "the strongest security guarantees."

"The probability that Romania will be the target of conventional offensive actions by the Russian Federation is minimal. As NATO members, we are the beneficiaries of the strongest security guarantees we have ever had. At the level of the Romanian Army we were and are permanently involved in the process to strengthen the national defensive capacity, as well as the NATO posture on the Eastern flank to deter aggression in operational complementariness with NATO and strategic partners," Petrescu also said.

According to Petrescu, the Romanian Army has activated the necessary capacities to monitor security developments and to coordinate means and forces, as well as to support the public authorities, if need be.

"In close coordination with NATO military bodies, we are doing the following: nationally - we are continuously strengthening our capacities and increasing the responsiveness of our own forces; in the NATO context - we are encouraging the participation of NATO multinationals like 'combat group' in Romania to secure unified and proportionate defensive alignment on the entire eastern flank of NATO; in the context of the Strategic Partnership - we continue the efforts of co-operation and enhancement of the US military presence on our national soil," General Petrescu pointed out.