Code Orange advisories of storms, hail; localities of six counties under warning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued Code Orange nowcasting advisories of torrential rain showers, storms and hail, for the following counties: Neamt, Suceava, Arges, Giurgiu, Dambovita and Teleorman.

According to meteorologists, in the mountainous areas of Neamt county and in other localities torrential rain showers will be reported, which will accumulate over 40 l / sqm, as well as frequent electric discharges, wind gusts, hail of small and medium size.

Similar phenomena will be occur in localities in the counties of Arges, Giurgiu, Dambovita, Teleorman.

Advisories of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a period of maximum six hours, the ANM mentions.