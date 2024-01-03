Code Orange flooding on rivers in Satu Mare and Maramures counties until Thursday midnight

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Wednesday a Code Orange flooding warning on rivers in Satu Mare and Maramures counties, valid until Thursday midnight, Agerpres reports.

According to the forecast, between January 3, 22:00 and January 4, 00:00, the Code Orange will be issued for rivers in the Tur (Satu Mare county) and Lapus - upper basin and tributaries of the middle and lower basin (Maramures county).

Also, from Wednesday at 12:00 noon until Friday at 12:00 noon, a Code Yellow warning for floods will be in force on certain river sectors in the Tisa (Maramures county), Tur (Satu Mare county), Somesul Mare (Bistrita-Nasaud county), Somes (counties of Maramures, Salaj and Satu Mare), Crisul Repede (Cluj and Bihor counties), Crisul Negru (Bihor county), Crisul Alb (Hunedoara and Arad counties), Aries (Alba county), Mures (Hunedoara and Arad counties), Bega (Timis county) and Timis (Caras-Severin and Timis counties).

Hydrologists say that, in the mentioned intervals, there may be significant runoff on slopes, torrents and streams, flash floods on small rivers, with possible effects of local flooding and increases in flows and levels, exceeding the water levels.