Code Orange for blizzard in mountain areas, Code Yellow for wind nationwide, until Sunday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Thursday, a Code Orange warning of severe blizzard in the high mountain area, generally above 1,500 meters, valid from December 22, 6:00 p.m. to December 24, 10:00 a.m.

In these areas, the wind will blow strongly, with gusts of over 110 - 120 km/h, there will be a strong blizzard, very low visibility and heavy snow, agerpres reports.

At the same time, a Code Yellow warning has been issued that concerns wind intensification throughout the country, blizzards and quantitatively moderate snows in the mountains, blizzards in and Transylvania, between December 22, 12:00 p.m. and December 24, 10:00 AM.

Starting from Friday and until the end of the week (Sunday, December 24), the wind will intensify throughout the country. In the mountains there will be gusts of 90 - 100 km/h, and in Transylvania, the south of Oltenia, Muntenia and locally in Dobrogea, especially during the day on Saturday, the wind speed will reach 65 - 70 km/h and in limited areas 80 km /h. In the other regions, there will be local and temporary intensifications, with speeds generally of 55 - 60 km/h.In the mountain area, blizzard will occur, locally moderate quantitatively (25 - 30 l/m2 and over 40 - 50 l/m2 in the Western Carpathians and in the west of the Southern Carpathians), and visibility will be significantly reduced. From the night of Friday to Saturday (December 22/23) in Maramures and Transylvania blizzard will temporarily occur and a layer of snow will be laid.According to ANM, in limited areas, there will be light blizzard in Moldova, Crisana and Banat.