 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Code Orange for blizzard in mountain areas, Code Yellow for wind nationwide, until Sunday

cod portocaliu bun

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Thursday, a Code Orange warning of severe blizzard in the high mountain area, generally above 1,500 meters, valid from December 22, 6:00 p.m. to December 24, 10:00 a.m.

In these areas, the wind will blow strongly, with gusts of over 110 - 120 km/h, there will be a strong blizzard, very low visibility and heavy snow, agerpres reports.

At the same time, a Code Yellow warning has been issued that concerns wind intensification throughout the country, blizzards and quantitatively moderate snows in the mountains, blizzards in and Transylvania, between December 22, 12:00 p.m. and December 24, 10:00 AM.

Starting from Friday and until the end of the week (Sunday, December 24), the wind will intensify throughout the country. In the mountains there will be gusts of 90 - 100 km/h, and in Transylvania, the south of Oltenia, Muntenia and locally in Dobrogea, especially during the day on Saturday, the wind speed will reach 65 - 70 km/h and in limited areas 80 km /h. In the other regions, there will be local and temporary intensifications, with speeds generally of 55 - 60 km/h.

In the mountain area, blizzard will occur, locally moderate quantitatively (25 - 30 l/m2 and over 40 - 50 l/m2 in the Western Carpathians and in the west of the Southern Carpathians), and visibility will be significantly reduced. From the night of Friday to Saturday (December 22/23) in Maramures and Transylvania blizzard will temporarily occur and a layer of snow will be laid.

According to ANM, in limited areas, there will be light blizzard in Moldova, Crisana and Banat.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.