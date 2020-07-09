Code Orange for floods, exceedances of defence levels on Prut River, until midnight

A Code Orange warning for floods and exceedances of defence levels is in force on the Prut River until midnight today, according to information from the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA).

Thus, until 00:00hrs, EEST, on the downstream sector S.H. Prisacani of the Prut River, in the counties of Iasi, Vaslui and Galati, floods are to be expected as a result of controlled streaming via the Stanca Costesti reservoir of the flush floods previously formed upstream of the entry to the country.At the same time, a Code Yellow flood warning is in force today through noon, also on the Prut River, but on the sector upstream of the Stanca Costesti reservoir, in Botosani County.