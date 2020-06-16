Code Orange for storm in three quarters of the country, until 23:00 hrs

On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a new Orange Code warning for unstable weather and rain, covering over three quarters of the country, until 23:00 hrs, as well as a Code Yellow advisory of temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability in seven other counties and the Municipality of Bucharest, until Thursday morning.

Thus, on Tuesday, between 12:00 and 23:00 hrs, the Code Orange warning will be in force, and the specialized forecast shows that Tuesday afternoon (June 16) and at the beginning of the night from Tuesday to Wednesday ( June 16/17), in Oltenia, Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania, Moldova and locally in Muntenia there will be periods with torrential downpours and water will accumulate in quantities of over 40 l/sqm and on restricted areas accumulations will reach 50 - 80 l/sqm.

There will also be wind intensifications, with gusts of over 70-80 km / h, storms, hail and frequent lightning.

The ANM states that atmospheric instability will remain at a high level in most parts of the country throughout the current week.