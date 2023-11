The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a nowcasting Code Orange warning of strong wind in the mountain area of Caras-Severin and Hunedoara counties.

According to ANM, wind gusts will be reported, with gusts of over 90 - 110 km/h, until 12:00, in the mountain areas of the two counties, at over 1,800 meters, reducing visibility.

The warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, states ANM.