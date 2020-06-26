Code Orange for torrential downpours in 7 counties; Code Yellow for unstable weather in 15 counties

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Friday a new Code Orange warning for significant rainfall valid in seven counties in the west and central parts of the country, and a Code Yellow advisory for heightened atmospheric instability valid in 15 counties in the next hours.

According to meteorologists, until 21:00hrs, Code Orange warns of showers in the counties of Alba and Hunedoara as well as the mountain area of the counties of Salaj, Bihor, Cluj, Sibiu and Gorj, where torrential showers are expected. Precipitation in these areas is expected to exceed 35-40 l/sq.m. and up to 50-70 l/sq.m on small areas.Winds will pick up speed, accompanied thunder storms, lightning and hail.Code Yellow warns of unstable weather in Crisana, Maramures, Banat, northwest of Oltenia, locally in Transylvania and in the mountains. There will be spells of heightened atmospheric instability consisting of frequent thunders, torrential showers, hail and storms.Precipitation will exceed 20-25 l/sq.m and 40-60 l/sq.m on small areas.The counties partially targeted by the Code Yellow are Brasov, Arges, Valcea, Sibiu, Gorj, Salaj, Bihor, and Cluj, while the counties of Satu Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Arad, Timis, Caras-Severin and Mehedinti are fully covered by advisory.Unstable weather is also expected on Sunday, June 28, and on the first days of next week, especially in the northern and central regions, as well as in the highlands, and depending on the development and intensity of the meteorological phenomena, the ANM will update the warnings issued on Friday.