Code Orange of heavy rains in 3 counties; Code Yellow in 9 counties and Bucharest

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Thursday restricted the Code Orange of heavy rains to three counties in the south of the country, and the Code Yellow of temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability to nine counties, located in the south and southwest, to which Bucharest is added.

According to tthe ANM, during Thursday, until 21:00, Dambovita, Teleorman and Giurgiu counties will be under the Code Orange of rains. It will rain heavily there, and the quantities of rain water will exceed 35 - 50 l / sqm.Also on Thursday, locally in Muntenia it will rain significantly. In the north and east of Oltenia there will be periods with accentuated atmospheric instability that will manifested by torrential showers, lightning and isolated storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation (especially in Muntenia), the quantities of water will exceed 25 - 35 l / sqm and, in isolation, 40 l / sqm.The counties that will be under the Code Yellow of rain are: Olt, Gorj, Valcea, Dambovita (north), Arges, Prahova, Ialomita (western half), Calarasi (western half), Ilfov and Bucharest.