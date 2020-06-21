Code Red for floods on Timis river; Code Orange on rivers in 30 counties; Code Yellow on rivers in 34 counties

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Sunday a Code Red advisory for Timis river, Timis county, as well as a Code Orange and a Code Yellow warnings on rivers in 30 counties, 34 counties, respectively, valid on Sunday and Monday.

Thus, as of Sunday, at 12:00hrs, until Monday, at 12:00hrs, a Code Red advisory is in force on Timis river - S.H. Sag downstream sector, as a result of the propagation of the floods previously formed upstream (dam sector - Timi county) and the hydrological warning from the other previously warned hydrographic basins has been lifted.Moreover, until Monday, at 16:00hrs, a Code Orange is valid on the rivers of the river basins of Tisa - downstream sector entrance to the country, Viseu, Iza, Tur (counties of Maramures and Satu Mare), Somesul Mare (Bistrita Nasaud county), Lapus (Maramures county), Somesul Mic - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Cluj and Bihor), Somes - small tributaries related to SH Dej downstream sector (counties of Cluj, Salaj, Maramures and Satu Mare), Crasna - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Salaj and Satu Mare), Ier - upper basin and middle basin tributaries (counties of Satu Mare and Bihor), Barcau - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Salaj and Bihor), Crisul Repede - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Cluj and Bihor), Crisul Negru - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Bihor and Arad), Crisul Alb - SH Gurahont upstream basin and the tributaries related to S.H. Gurahont downstream sector (counties of Hunedoara and Arad), Mures - S.H. Glodeni upper basin upstream and its tributaries related to S.H. Glodeni downstream sector (counties of Mures, Harghita, Bistrita Nasaud, Cluj, Alba, Sibiu, Hunedoara and Arad), Bega Veche, Bega (Timis county), Timis - tributaries related to S.H. Sadova downstream sector, Barzava, (counties of Timis and Caras Severin), Olt - S.H. Micfalau upper basin upstream and the tributaries related to S.H. Micfalau downstream sector - upstream confluence of the Lotru river (counties of Harghita, Covasna, Brasov, Sibiu and Valcea), Arges - upper basin, Dambovita - upper basin (counties of Arges and Dambovita).Under this advisory there is also Siret river - small tributaries afferent to the downstream sector confluence Suceava river (counties of Suceava, Iasi, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea and Galati), Suceava - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (Suceava county), Moldova - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Suceava and Neamt), Bistrita - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Suceava, Neamt, Harghita and Bacau), Trotus - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Harna, Covasna, Neamt and Bacau), Putna - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (Vrancea county), Rm. Sarat - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Buzau and Vrancea), Barlad - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Neamt, Iasi, Vaslui, Bacau, Vrancea and Galati), Baseu (Botosani county), Jijia - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties of Botosani and Iasi), Prut - Ac. Stanca Costesti upstream sector (Botosani county), Prut - tributaries related to S.H. Dranceni downstream sector (counties of Vaslui and Galati), rivers in Dobrogea (counties of Constanta and Tulcea) and Prut - Ac. Stanca Costesti downstream sector - S.H. Dranceni upstream, - as a result of the transit under controlled regime by Ac. Stanca Costesti of the floods previously formed upstream of the entry into the country (counties of Botosani, Iasi and Vaslui).The INHGA also issued a Code Yellow advisory for floods, valid until Monday, at 24:00hrs, on the rivers of the following river basins: Tisa - downstream sector entrance to the country, Viseu, Iza, Tur (counties: Maramures and Satu Mare), Somesul Mare (Bistrita Nasaud county), Lapus (Maramures county), Somesul Mic (counties: Cluj and Bihor), Somes - small tributaries related to SH Dej downstream sector (counties: Cluj, Salaj, Maramures and Satu Mare), Crasna (counties: Salaj and Satu Mare), Ier (counties: Satu Mare and Bihor), Barcau (counties: Salaj and Bihor), Crisul Repede (counties: Cluj and Bihor), Crisul Negru (counties: Bihor and Arad), Crisul Alb (counties: Hunedoara and Arad), Mures - SH Glodeni upper basin upstream and its tributaries related to SH Glodeni downstream sector (counties: Harghita, Mures, Bistrita Nasaud, Sibiu, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara and Arad), Bega Veche, Bega (Timis county), Timis, Barzava, Moravita, Caras, Nera (counties: Timis and Caras Severin), Cerna (counties: Gorj and Caras Severin), Jiu - SH Rovinari upstream basin (counties: Hunedoara and Gorj), Motru - upper basin and middle basin tributaries (counties: Gorj and Mehedinti), Gilort - upper basin (Gorj county), Olt - S.H. Hoghiz upstream basin and S.H. Hoghiz downstream tributaries - upstream Ac. Ionesti, Oltet - upper basin (counties: Harghita, Covasna, Brasov, Sibiu, Valcea, Arges and Gorj), Arges - upper basin, Dambovita - upper basin (counties: Arges and Dambovita).The advisory also targets the rivers of Ialomita - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Dambovita, Prahova and Ialomita), Buzau - S.H. Nehoiu upper basin upstream and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Brasov, Covasna and Buzau), Siret - Ac. Rogojesti upstream sector and small tributaries related to the downstream sector confluence of the Suceava River (counties: Suceava, Iasi, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea and Galati), Suceava - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (Suceava county), Moldova - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries(counties: Suceava and Neamt), Bistrita - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Suceava, Neamt, Harghita and Bacau), Trotus - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Harghita, Covasna, Neamt and Bacau), Putna - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (Vrancea county), Rm Sarat - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Buzau and Vrancea), Barlad - upper basin and middle and lower basin tributaries (counties: Neamt, Iasi, Vaslui, Bacau, Vrancea and Galati), Prut - downstream basin the entrance to the country (counties: Botosani, Iasi, Vaslui and Galati) and the rivers in Dobrogea (counties: Constanta and Tulcea).