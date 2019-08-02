Code Yellow advisory for heavy rains, storms for most country regions, until Saturday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday two Code Yellow advisories of rains and storms targeting most of the country, valid until Saturday evening.

Thus, the first Code Yellow advisory was issued for 20 counties in the west and south-west of the country and it is valid as of Friday evening, 21:00hrs until Saturday morning, 09:00hrs.In Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Oltenia, west and north of Transylvania and locally in the Southern Carpathians, there will be intervals when accentuated atmospheric instability shall be reported. There will be reports of torrential rainfall, electric discharges, wind intensifications, storms and locally hail storms. In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 20-25 liters / sq m and in restricted areas 40 to 50 liters / sq m.On Friday afternoon, such phenomena will also be reported temporarily in the eastern and south-eastern regions, but in restricted areas.The Code Yellow warning issued for Saturday targets 29 counties in the center, north, east and southeast of the country.Between 09:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in Maramures, Transylvania, Moldavia, Dobrogea, east and north-east of Muntenia and locally in the mountain area, there will be intervals of accentuated atmospheric instability. Torrential rainfalls will be reported, as well as frequent thunder strikes, wind intensifications, storms and hail storms. In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25 liters/sq m and in restricted areas 50 to 70 liters/sq m.On Saturday, locally in Oltenia and temporarily in south-west of Muntenia, wind intensification will be reported, with the gust of wind reaching over 50 - 60 km/h.