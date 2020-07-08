 
     
Code Yellow, Code Orange flood warnings for Prut River though Thursday midnight

meteo

On Wednesday, the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for floods valid through Thursday at midnight on parts of the Prut River.

According to hydrologists, between July 8, 09:00hrs - July 9, 00:00hrs, EEST, the Code Orange for flash floods will be on for the Prut River - downstream sector S.H. Prisacani, as a result of the controlled steaming through the Stanca Costesti Reservoir of the flash floods previously formed upstream of the entry into the country (counties of Iasi, Vaslui and Galati).

Until Thursday at 12:00hrs, the Code Yellow warning will be in force on the Prut River - upstream of the Stanca Costesti Reservoir (Botosani County).

