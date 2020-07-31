Code Yellow for floods on rivers in four counties in Moldova

Hydrologists on Friday issued a Code Yellow for floods and water levels threatening to rise above the alert level, on the rivers in Moldova and Bistrita counties in the next two hours.

According to the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) there will be torrents, streams and floods in the hydrographic basins: Moldova - on the tributaries to the upstream segment S.H. Campulung Moldovenesc and Bistrita - tributaries to the upstream sector S.H. Dorna Giumalau (Suceava, Harghita, Neamt and Bacau counties).