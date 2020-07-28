Code Yellow for heat in 21 counties and Bucharest, Wednesday through Thursday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow of heat warning on Tuesday, valid on Wednesday and Thursday in 21 counties (out of 41, ed. n.) and in Bucharest.

According to the weather forecast, between 29 and 30 July, in most of Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea and locally in Moldavia, it will be hot, maximum temperatures will frequently exceed 35 degrees Celsius, and in restricted areas on Wednesday and local Thursday, will be above 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Thermal discomfort will be accentuated, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units, and during the nights the air temperature will not drop below 20 degrees C (tropical nights).

The counties that will be under the Code Yellow are: Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Mehedinti, Olt, Prahova, Tulcea, Teleorman, Valcea, Vrancea, Vaslui (all of which in southwester, southern and southeastern Romania), northeastern Iasi county and the City of Bucharest.

All the while, for the period from 28 July, 12:00 to 30 July, 20:00, a thermal discomfort information was issued in most of the country, when the weather will become warm, even hot in the extra-Carpathian regions.

Over the next three days, maximum temperatures of more than 33 to 35 degrees will be frequently recorded, thermal discomfort will be high, and the critical threshold of 80 units of the temperature-humidity index (THI), will be reached in the lowland and high plateau areas of the south and east of the country and locally in the west.