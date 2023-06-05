Code Yellow of rains and storms in 14 counties, on Holy Trinity day; Bucharest registers 27 degrees.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a Code Yellow warning for storms and rainfalls in the mountains and in counties of southern and eastern Transylvania, valid throughout the day, told Agerpres.

According to meteorologists, between 12:00hrs and 22:00hrs, locally, there will be periods marked by atmospheric instability, which will manifest through frequent thunderstorms, torrential showers, hail and strong winds in the mountains and in southern and eastern Transylvania.

In short intervals (1 - 3 hours), the water quantities will be 20 - 25 l/sqm and isolated over 30 l/sqm.

The counties under the advisory are the following: Bihor, Cluj, Hunedoara, Arad, Alba, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna, Harghita, Mures, Bistrita - Nasaud, Neamt (western half), Suceava (western half) and Maramures.

There will be a predominantly good weather in Bucharest, the sky will be variable, and the wind will blow light and moderate. The maximum temperature will be 26 to 27 degrees.