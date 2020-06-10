 
     
Code Yellow of storm in 32 counties, until Thursday morning; unstable weather in the next 3 days

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday, a new Code Yellow alert of atmospheric instability, valid until Thursday morning in 32 counties, a bad weather alert, respectively, targeting most regions until Friday evening.

According to meteorologists, between June 10, 12.00 am - June 11, 10.00 am, in Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Transylvania, Oltenia, locally in Muntenia and Moldavia, as well as in mountainous areas, there will be periods of atmospheric instability, with frequent electric discharges, torrential downpours, hail and storms.

The water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 l/sqm and on restricted areas 40 - 60 l/sqm.

The counties covered by the Code Yellow are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timis, Teleorman, Valcea and Vrancea.

At the same time, between June 10, 9.30 am and June 12, 11.00 pm, there will be unstable weather in most parts of the country: torrential showers, electric discharges, strong winds, storms and hail.

Also, for a short period of time or by accumulation, the quantities of water will exceed 15 - 35 l/sqm.

The ANM informs atmospheric instability will remain high until the end of this week.

