Code Yellow of unstable weather in 11 counties; warning of heat wave hitting 10 counties, until Friday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Wednesday issued a Code Yellow alert of atmospheric instability, for today, in eleven counties, respectively a Code Yellow of a heatwave, targeting ten other counties, in the next three days.

According to meteorologists, on Wednesday, between 1:00 pm and 10:00 pm, locally in Moldova, northern Muntenia, and the Eastern Carpathians area, there will be periods of severe atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, electric discharges, strong winds, and even hail, in some areas.

In short periods of time or by accumulation, the water will exceed 25-40 l/sqm.The counties targeted by this warning are: Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Iasi, Neamt, Prahova, Suceava and Vrancea, and partially the counties of Covasna, Harghita, Brasov.On the other hand, a Code Yellow of heat and thermal discomfort is issued for the counties of Arad, Bihor, Caras-Severin, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Mehedinti, Olt, Satu Mare and Timis.Thus, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in Banat, Crisana, in most of Oltenia, in the western part of Maramures and in the southwestern part of Transylvania, the heatwave will grow in intensity, and locally there will be a scorching hot heat wave with increased thermal discomfort, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) to exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.The maximum temperatures will range between 33 and 37 degrees, and the minimum will range between 17 and 23 degrees.ANM states that, on Wednesday, the thermal discomfort will be high (THI values being expected to reach or slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units) in small areas, in both the south and the centre of the country.At the same time, the thermal discomfort will remain high at the end of the week, in some places in the flat area.