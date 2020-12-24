Code Yellow warning for fog in 11 counties, Thursday morning

On Thursday morning, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued nowcasting Code Yellow warnings for fog valid in the following hours in localities from 11 counties.

According to ANM, until 9:00, in localities and areas from the counties of Braila, Buzau, Botosani, Galati, Iasi, Vaslui, Cluj, Bacau, Suceava, Neamt and Vrancea, fog will be reported, a phenomenon that determines the decrease in visibility below 200 meters and, isolatedly, below 50 meters.

Warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, states ANM.

AGERPRES .