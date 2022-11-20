Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties in the south

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a Code Yellow warning of heavy rainfall in Bucharest and 13 counties located in the south and southwest of the country, which will be in force until Monday, at 10:00 am.

According to meteorologists, in the mentioned interval, it will rain heavily in Oltenia, in most of Muntenia, as well as in related mountain areas, up to altitudes of 1,700 meters. There will be downpours, and the water quantities will exceed 25 - 35 l/sqm and in limited areas 50 l/sqm."Temporarily it will also rain in the rest of the regions, in limited areas water quantities of 15 - 20 l/sqm will accumulate, and in Dobrogea and Baragan there will be showers, electrical discharges and wind intensifications, which may take on the appearance of a storm," ANM notes.The counties under Code Yellow are: Arges, Dolj, Olt, Gorj, Prahova, Buzau, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Calarasi, Ialomita, Valcea, Dambovita, Mehedinti and Bucharest.In the city of Bucharest, until Monday at 18:00, it will rain temporarily, especially in the form of a downpour, and there will be possible electric discharges, according to the special forecast issued by ANM. The accumulated water quantities will be on average 20 - 30 l/sqm. The wind will generally blow moderately, with speeds of up to 40 - 45 km/h.The maximum temperature will range between 11 - 13 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 5 - 7 degrees Celsius.