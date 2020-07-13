The rector of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) Bucharest, Sorin Cimpeanu, and the rector of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism, Marian Moiceanu, signed collaboration protocols with Her Majesty's House Association, at Elisabeta Palace, on Monday.

The ceremony was restricted and took place in the presence of the Crown Custodian, Margareta, and Prince Radu.According to the Royal House, the two protocols envisage "safeguarding and preserving in optimal conditions the heritage royal residences, which have European identity and importance"."We are here today to continue a partnership, to formalize it, in another form, a special opportunity for our young students, but also for the teaching staff of USAMV Bucharest to get involved in the maintenance and arrangement of the parks of all the royal residences. It is a great opportunity for our young people," said Sorin Cimpeanu.He talked about the connection between the university he runs and the Royal House."It is an opportunity to continue what we do constantly when we have guests and high guests, who appreciate the patrimony of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest, to say that all this patrimony has been constituted in full, I emphasize, in full, by royal decrees. It is a much too simple form of gratitude for what the Royal House meant and means for USAMV Bucharest," pointed out Cimpeanu.In his turn, the rector of the "Ion Mincu" University of Architecture and Urbanism spoke about the importance of this protocol."One of the biggest projects that this country has had is the project of modernity and modernization of Romania. It is a project initiated by the Royal House, developed by the Royal House and protected by the Royal House, modernity that continues today, under the same auspices. This is the reason why we are very honored to be invited today, to such a project in which architecture also has its place," Marian Moiceanu underlined.