Commissioner Cretu says Romania has come a long way in promoting gender equality in economy

Romania has come a long way in promoting gender equality in the economy, but there are still many aspects that need improvement, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu conveyed on Thursday evening at the "Women in Economy" Gala, organised by the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurs (CONAF) and the Capital Media Production according to Agerpres.

"The fact that this evening a large number of successful business women are present in the same place it means that Romania has come a long way in promoting gender equality in the economy. However, we all know well that there are many things still to be improved, if we were to take into account how many women occupy high positions or leadership positions in businesses, politics or public administration, not just in Romania, but in various EU member states," the video message conveyed by Corina Cretu informs.



The European Commissioner brought to mind that women are intensely supported at the level of the EU programmes.



Thus, Commissioner Cretu brought to mind that companies owned by women are actively promoted at the EU level.



The European official mentioned the amount earmarked to Romania by the European Commission in order to promote programmes supporting female entrepreneurs.



She underscored that the observance of equal opportunities between women and men represents a fundamental value of the European Union.