CommMin Petrescu: Romania's and Japan's Communication Ministries agreed a cooperation accord on exchange of experience

Romania's and Japan's Communication Ministries agreed to conclude a cooperation accord regarding the exchange of experience and good practices, in view of developing the Society 5.0 concept of communication infrastructures for future technologies and cyber-security, Communication Minister Alexandru Petrescu stated on Thursday after the meeting in Bucharest with Japan's Ambassador to Romania Hitoshi Noda.

"At international level, the digital transformation registers an accelerated growth pace at all levels and through the development of smart cities, global innovation ecosystems and intelligent networks, the architecture of a society of the future which will focus on the citizen's comfort and security is shaped. In this regard, I agreed with Japan's Ambassador to Romania Hitoshi Noda, the conclusion of a cooperation agreement with the counterpart minister regarding the exchange of experience and good practices, in view of developing the Society 5.0 concept of communication infrastructures for future technologies and cyber-security," Petrescu stated.

According to a Communication and Information Society Ministry (MCSI) release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, in the context in which Japan is world leader in the technology area and the initiator of the "Society 5.0" concept, the two officials talked about the punctual solutions regarding the creation of a modern society to respond to the challenges by incorporating innovative technologies, such as internet of things, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, in the economic, industrial branches and in the citizens' lives.

Japan's Ambassador welcomed the sustained efforts of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council on the digital area and commended the events which the MCSI organises on the sidelines of the six months of this mandate, as being highly important for the development of the digital ecosystem, the quoted source mentions.