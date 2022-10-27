Companies from US, Canada and France interested to cooperate with Nuclearelectrica in civil nuclear area

Fluor Corporation (the US), Sargent & Lundy (the US), SNC Lavalin (Canada) and Framatome (France) companies will explore cooperation opportunities in the civil nuclear area, both in terms of the development of traditional and advanced nuclear reactors, with Nuclearelectrica, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu announced on his Facebook page.

"Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is a supporter of development and innovation in the area of energy, including in Romania. Today [Wednesday], on the sidelines of the International Ministerial conference Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, I participated, alongside Jennifer Granholm and Jonathan Wilkinson, the Minister of Natural Resources in Canada, in a very important announcement for the development of the civilian nuclear programme in our country: Fluor Corporation (the US), Sargent & Lundy (the US), SNC Lavalin (Canada) and Framatome (France) companies will explore cooperation opportunities in the civil nuclear area, both in terms of the development of traditional and advanced nuclear reactors, with Nuclearelectrica (Romania)," wrote the Minister, who is attending these days the conference organized by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in Washington, told Agerpres.

He underscored that these four companies are leading global providers of nuclear technology and engineering, procurement and construction management and "bring unparalleled expertise in delivering world-class nuclear power in safety and security, and the partnership with SNN proves the experience and professionalism in the nuclear area which Romania has."

"Through these partnerships, we will also achieve our decarbonization goals and, at the same time, we will strengthen energy independence and security, which are very important in the current geopolitical context. Through cooperation, we will prove that we do not allow energy to be used as a political weapon. The partnership between Romania and the US - Canada and France will bring new opportunities for the future of nuclear energy, as the motto of the conference says 'Atoms for peace and Development'," the Energy Minister added.