Company strike-offs in Romania increase by over 9pct five months into 2022

The number of companies stricken off in Romania nationwide increased by 9.25% in the first five months of 2022, as against the same period in 2021, to 29,634 strike-offs, according to statistics with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

Most strike-offs were recorded in Bucharest - 4,576 (up 8.36% against January-May 2021) and in the counties of Timis - 1,344 (up 5.58%), Cluj - 1,322 (up 13.67%) and Constanta - 1,312 (up 12.23%).On the other hand, the fewest strike-offs were recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 247 counties (up 17.62% over the first five months of 2021), Calarasi - 258 (up 11.21%) and Covasna - 266 (down 0.37%).The most significant increases in the number of strike-offs were reported in the counties of Teleorman (plus 33.96%), Vrancea (plus 22.62%) and Salaj (plus 20.3%). During the same period, the largest decreases in strike-offs were reported in the counties of Dambovita (minus 13.41%), Braila (minus 12.82%) and Olt (9.60%).By business area, the highest number of strike-offs was reported in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 7,935 (plus 6.54% over January-May 2021), construction - 2,724 (plus 10.60 %), professional, scientific and technical activities - 2,448 (plus 8.46%) and the manufacturing industry 2,411 (plus 10.75%).In May 2022, 3,017 company strike-offs were reported, most of them in Bucharest (522) and in the counties of Olt (182), Cluj (165) and Constanta (138).