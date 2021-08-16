Competition Council authorises Wendel group's takeover of Propak Ambalaj Uretim ve Pazarlama

Romania's Competition Council has authorised a transaction whereby the Wendel Group, through Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, takes over Propak Ambalaj Uretim ve Pazarlama AS, Turkey.

Wendel is an investment group that holds a portfolio of companies operating in a variety of industries, such as flexible packaging manufacturing, certification and verification, paint manufacturing and distribution, training services, global mobile telecommunications infrastructure, coating manufacturing as well as high performance leather finishing products, agerpres reports.

The Wendel Group operates in Romania through the company Bureau Veritas SRL which carries out testing, verification and certification activities.Propak Ambalaj Uretim ve Pazarlama Anonim Sirketi as Turkey specialises in the production and marketing of flexible packaging for the food and non-food industry.Following its analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or on a substantial part of it and there are no serious doubts about its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority after being redacted for confidential information.