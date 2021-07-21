Competition Council authorizes takeover for Bencis 7, Abriso Holding and Abriso - Jify by Quva (Luxembourg)

The Competition Council has authorized the transaction through which Quva, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, through Piatraco, Belgium, took over the companies of Bencis Holding 7, Abriso Holding and Abriso - Jify from Belgium, according to a press release sent by the competition authority, on Wednesday, Agerpres informs.

Both Quva and Bencis Holding 7 are carrying out activities specific to holdings.

Piatraco NV, Belgium, was established especially for this acquisition.

Abriso Holding has as main activity object the manufacture of plastic packaging articles.

Abriso-Jiffy operates in the production and distribution of protective packaging and insulation materials.

In Romania, Abriso-Jiffy operates through Jiffy Packaging, which operates in the field of manufacturing plates, sheets, tubes and plastic profiles.

Following the analysis, the Competition Council noticed that this operation does not raise significant obstacles in the way of the actual competition market in Romania or a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competition environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after eliminating confidential information