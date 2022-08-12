Conductor David Gimenez Carreras: We have very famous artists coming to first edition of Sounds of Oradea

The Sounds of Oradea festival will bring, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from August 13 to 15, in Romania, world-renowned artists like violinist Phlippe Quint, the granddaughter of the great comedian Charlie Chaplin - Keira Chaplin, flamenco dancer Olga Llorente and tenor Charles Castronovo, the festival's artistic director, Catalan conductor David Gimenez Carreras, said on Friday.

"The first show, Charlie's Smile, has a fascinating music, which, I'm sure, will delight us all. It's not an easy programme at all, but conductor Vladimir Lungu does a great job, and the Oradea Philharmonic Orchestra sounds absolutely wonderful," the director of the festival told press conference.

Alongside David Gimenez, participating in the press conference was also violinist Philippe Quint, who also created the show, in the past five years, by researching documents about Chaplin's life, but also the comedian's granddaughter, Keira Chaplin, model, actress, businesswoman, humanitarian ambassador, who came especially to Oradea to share with the audience in the Unirii Square in Oradea lesser-known moments from her grandfather's history.

The violinist said that it all started in 2016, when he discovered some songs composed by Chaplin, and, while making the musical arrangements for violin and piano, he ended up having 13 songs from his films. Curious to know how Chaplin became a composer, Philippe discovered a series of influences from classical composers such as Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Verdi, but also from contemporary musicians such as Rachmaninoff, aspects that he used in the structure of the show, Agerpres.

Kiera Chaplin said that she is very happy to participate in the show, especially since it is the first time she has the opportunity to attend the event with a live orchestra.

"It is fantastic and special that even 43 years after his death, the world is interested in discovering him in other poses, other than those in the cinematography, but equally impressive," emphasized Keira, the granddaughter who did not have the opportunity to know her grandfather in life, as she was born after his death.

The artistic director David Gimenez also presented the other two performances, very different. Thus, the show of flamenco music and dance will be performed on Sunday by "the best young flamenco dancer in Spain right now," Olga Llorente, he pointed out, who has won all possible awards in Spain, her career being in full swing.

The third show, "Opera meets Broadway" has tenor Charles Castronovo as soloist, "one of the best tenors in the world, an Italian American, with whom he has a friendship of many years and a series of projects they did together." Extremely flexible in switching from one musical genre to another, tenor Castronovo and Romanian soprano Diana Tugui, whom he recently saw in Traviata and appreciated, will carry the audience on the wings of music, in an eclectic programme, with famous opera, operetta and musical arias, with "a very strong ending".

The Sounds of Oradea festival is organized by the Association for the Promotion of Tourism in Oradea and the Region (director Alina Toie) and the Oradea City Hall, together with the Oradea State Philharmonic.