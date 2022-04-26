Conference dedicated to opportunities financed by PNRR, organized on Tuesday in hybrid system

Representatives of central and local authorities, government officials, private companies and stakeholders in the economy will participate on Tuesday in a conference dedicated to the opportunities and financing mechanisms through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNR).

The event is expected to be attended by, among others: Florin Spataru - Minister of Economy, Adrian Caciu - Minister of Finance, Csilla Hegedu - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Investment and European Projects, Dragos Dan Dragan - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Energy, Mihaela Constanda - adviser to Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry.

The European Commission gave a positive assessment of the PNRR in September 2021. The plan will include investments from European funds totaling over 29.2 billion euros, which envisage viable reforms and projects in strategic segments and industries.

AGERPRES