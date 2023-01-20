Conference on phenomenon of population aging, on Friday at National Institute of Statistics

The National Institute of Statistics (INS) and the Romanian Academy Library organises on Friday the conference called "The ageing of the resident population, a phenomenon difficult to stop," which falls under the media events intended to promote the first published results of the Population and Housing Census carried out last year.

The event will be attended by academician Razvan Theodorescu, the vice-president of the Romanian Academy, academician Mircea Dumitru, the vice-president of the Romanian Academy, National Institute of Statistics President Tudorel Andrei and Rector of the University of Bucharest Marian Preda, told Agerpres.