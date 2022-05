Conference to address cybercrime during digitalisation of economy and in war time

Public government officials and IT&C specialists will meet today for a conference on cybercrime during the digitalisation of the economy and in time of war.

The event will be attended by Sabin Popescu, director of the Directorate General for Institutional Partnerships of the National Cyber-Security Directorate (DNSC); Toma Cimpeanu, executive director, National Information Systems Security Association (ANSSI); Ioan-Cosmin Mihai, deputy chair of the Romanian Association for Information Security Assurance (ARASEC); police officer Vasile Belciu, Cyber-Crime Fighting Service, Organised Crime Fighting Directorate, General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, Agerpres reports.