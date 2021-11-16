Consistent increases in wholesale trade in Romania in first nine months of 2021

Wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 20.5% as unadjusted series in the first nine months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, and by almost 18%, as workday and seasonally adjusted series, shows the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, between January and September 2021, there were increases in turnover in the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals (+41.9%), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+24.9%), wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than foodstuff (+22.7%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+17.4%), wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+17.2%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+12.7%), intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+12%) and wholesale trade of computer and telecommunications equipment (+4%).

At the same time, wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as workday and seasonally adjusted series, increased by 17.9% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period from 2020.INS data show that in September 2021 compared to September 2020, trade increased overall by 29.7% as unadjusted series, in nominal terms, due to activities in the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and live animals ( + 135.2%), specialized wholesale of other products (+ 30.1%), intermediation in wholesale trade (+24.7%), wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+22 , 4%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+17.8%), wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+15.6%) and wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+14 ,3%).On the other hand, the wholesale trade in computer and telecommunications equipment decreased by 13.2%.