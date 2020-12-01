Constanta County still first in COVID-19 positivity rate at 7.48; Bucharest at 6.20

Constanta County is still at a 14-day cumulative SARS-CoV-2 positivity rate in excess of 7 per 1,000 population , according to the Tuesday's daily COVID-19 reporting of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, Constanta County's rate is at 7.48 as against 7.49 the previous day.

At the same time, in Ilfov County, the rate decreased to 6.91 from to 7.2 on Monday; in Sibiu County, the rate decreased to6.47 from 6.82 the previous day; Cluj County reported a rate of 6.20 as against 6.38 the day before, and Bucharest City's rate got to 6.20 from 6.29 the previous day.

In Brasov County, the rate was also declining, 5.96 from 6.16.

A high rate is also maintained in the counties of Arges - 5.25, Arad - 5.16, Alba - 4.97, Mures - 4.68, Timis - 4.32, Satu Mare - 4.15, Prahova - 4.10.

The counties with a low 14-day cumulative positivity rate per 1,000 population are Gorj - 1.42, Harghita - 1.42, Vrancea - 1.66, and Olt - 1.71.

Gorj and Harghita are the only counties in the green area.