Constanta customs inspectors seize goods worth more than 1.7 M RON coming from China

Customs inspectors from the Constanta Border Customs Bureau - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate seized goods worth more than 1.7 million RON, originating from China, likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights of the brand Apple, according to a press release from the Romanian Customs Authority, Agerpres informs.

"The customs inspectors from B.V.F. Constanta - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate, while verifying the goods in a container arrived from China, meant for a commercial company based in the Republic of Moldova, found 2,575 pieces of wireless audio headphones for telephone and 793 pieces of wired audio headphones for telephone likely to infringe the intellectual property rights of the Apple brand," the press release says.The goods likely to be counterfeited were seized in order to be sent for expertise, with the necessary legal measures to be ordered after investigations are complete in this case.Also, the customs inspectors from the Border Customs Bureau Gr. I Otopeni Calatori - Goods Department - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate, discovered, following the control of some goods arrived from China, belonging to a commercial company based in Iasi, 6,000 stickers for cars bearing the logo of Mercedes, BMW, Audi, VW, Ford, Toyota, Skoda, Opel, Seat and Renault, goods likely to affect the intellectual property rights of the mentioned brands.The goods were detained by the customs inspectors, with their value, if they would have been sold on the market at the retail price of an original product, being of approximately 300,000 RON.The same institution also mentions that the border police at the Moravita Border Customs Office, discovered that a British citizen who presented himself with his personal car, traveling on the Serbia - Romania route, had 30 medication blister packs with him, meaning 300 tablets with the trade name Lexilium, mg, the active substance being Bromazopeam 3 mg.The active substance in the tablets is included in the category of narcotic and psychotropic substances that are of interest in medicine, subject to control, as a result the tablets being seized by the customs workers, who notified the criminal investigation bodies to continue the investigation.