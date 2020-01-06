Constanta: Sea ports closed because of the strong wind

The sea ports Constanta North, Constanta South and Midia are closed on Monday because of the strong wind, the maneuvers of the ships being halted.

The Infotrafic Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police said the maneuvers in the ports were stopped in the morning, around 7.00 am.The Constanta City Hall also warned Dobrogea is facing a Code Yellow weather alert for strong wind, until 10.00 pm, with a warning being issued for the citizens to stay prudent."The Dobrogea Regional Meteorological Center informs that the wind will become even stronger locally, with gusts to reach up to 80 km/h. We make an appeal to the citizens to avoid sheltering or getting close to trees, pillars, banners, as well as to buildings under construction, while the drivers should avoid stopping under the trees along the road. The locals in Constanta, economic operators and owners associations can always signal any problems that might appear by calling the following numbers: Constanta City Hall Call Center - 0241/550055; the Call Center of the General Directorate of the Local Police - 0241/484205, or by using WhatsApp - 0799606142; the Call Center of the Civil, Security, Occupational Health and Emergency Situations Service - 0737552271," the Municipality mentioned in a press release