Constanta: Waste container imported from Norway by company in Suceava, found in seaport

A waste container shipped in the Constanta Port from Norway, for a company in the county of Suceava, was found by the authorities, the merchandise awaiting to be returned to the sender, the Coast Guard informed on Thursday.

The goods consist of 11 tons of used auto parts and accessories.

"On April 21, upon informative activities carried out by the border police officers in cooperation with employees with the Constanta Environmental Guard, the Constanta South Border Customs Office and the Constanta County Commissioner for Consumer Protection, a container was discovered, having arrived in Constanta Port from Norway, loaded, according to the documents, with auto parts and accessories, with a 15 pct degree of wear. The goods weighed approximately 11,000 kilograms and were meant for a company based in the county of Suceava, which was conducting import activities in Romania," informs a press release sent by the Coast Guard.

According to the cited source, following verifications, it was established that the data declared and included in the documents presented to the customs authority do not match, the goods being in fact waste non-compliant with the documents presented to the border authority. In this regard, the measure banning import on the Romanian territory was taken by the commissioners of the Constanta Environmental Guard, as well as returning the waste container to its country of origin.

The border police are carrying out investigations in terms of committing crimes of false documents and non-compliance with the waste regime.