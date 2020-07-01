 
     
Constitutional Court explains why quarantine is unconstitutional: Real deprivation of liberty, restriction of fundamental rights

The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) declares that the texts of the law on compulsory hospitalization and quarantine during the epidemic are unconstitutional, because they lack clarity and predictability, are uncertain and difficult to anticipate and do not offer guarantees regarding the observance of some fundamental rights and freedoms.

Also, CCR claims that the establishment of quarantine in Romania through emergency ordinance represents a real deprivation of liberty and a restriction of fundamental rights.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday published the reasons for the its June 25 decision, through which it declared the state of quarantine and compulsory hospitalization unconstitutional.

