Construction works register 6.5 pct advance, in first trimester of 2022

F. P.
Construction work volume went up during the first trimester of the year by 6.5%, when compared to the same period of 2021, the most important increases being registered in the residential and non-residential segments, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

By structure elements, there were increases in maintenance and current repairs (+15%), capital repair works (+5.1%) and new construction works (+4.1%) during the period of January 1 - March 31, 2022.

By construction objects, increases were registered in non-residential buildings (+18.3%) and residential buildings (+18%), while engineering constructions dropped by 7%.

As workday and seasonally adjusted series, construction works volume went up by 4.1%, year over year, a situation highlighted in maintenance works and current repairs (+9.4%), capital repair works (+2.8%) and new construction works (+2.2%). By construction objects, there were increases in residential buildings (+21.2%) and non-residential buildings (+16.2%). On the other hand, engineering constructions decreased by 11.7%.

INS data shows that in March, as compared to February, construction works have increased, as unadjusted series, by 34.4%, as a result of new construction works (+40%), maintenance and current repair works (+25.5%) and capital repair works (+15%). In this margin there were increases in non-residential buildings (+46.7%), engineering constructions (+42.6%) and residential buildings (+11.3%).

Furthermore, construction works volume decreased as workday and seasonally adjusted series by 0.6%, in March, as compared to the previous month, as a result of capital repair works (-23.5%), maintenance and current repair works (-3.8%). At the opposite end there are new construction works, with a leap of 2.8%. By construction objects, construction works volume dropped in residential buildings and engineering constructions by 6.1% and 2.7%, respectively, while non-residential buildings have gone up by 5.3%.

The official statistics show that in March 2022, when comapred with March 2021, construction work volume increased as unadjusted series, by 4.6% overall. In this context, by structure elements, increases were registered in maintenance and current repair works (+12.6%), new construction works (+2.6%) and capital repair works (+1.7%).

In the case of non-residential buildings there was a 25.1% increase, and a 0.5% increase in residential buildings, during the analyzed period. Engineering constructions went down by 5.5%.

As workday and seasonally adjusted series, the volume of new construction works rose by 1.1%, whereas by structure elements it recorded the following increases: maintenance and current repair works (+3%), capital repair works (+0.9%). On the other hand, new construction works dropped by 0.9%.

By construction objects, non-residential and residential buildings increased by 22.8% and 0.7%, respectively, while engineering constructions decreased by 9.4%.AGERPRES

