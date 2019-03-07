Consultation with Romanian nationals in UK, representatives of political parties on elections to EP

Romania's Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday organised a session of consultations with representatives of the political parties and of the Romanian citizens' associations in the UK on the organisation and unfolding of the elections to the European Parliament due on 26 May 2019, a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

The event was attended by representatives with PSD (the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n), PNL (the National Liberal Party), the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Unity, Liberty and Solidarity Party) Alliance, ProRomania, Romania 100 Platform, Diaspora for Romania, the United Diaspora Movement.

"We wanted to have this discussion in order to find out your opinions and propositions on these matters. We shall analyse them with the greatest possible openness, and we'll see to what extent we can enforce them," the Romanian Ambassador to the UK, Dan Mihalache, told the participants, as quoted in the release.

Mihalache emphasised that the Embassy of Romania in the UK, along with the Consulate General in Manchester and the Consulate General in Edinburgh, will do whatever it takes to ensure the best conditions for the Romanian citizens in the UK to exercise their right to vote.