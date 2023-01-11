Container with over 15 tons of textile waste, returned by Constanta Port back to Indonesia

A container loaded with over 15 tons of textile waste, arrived at the Port of Constanta from Indonesia, will be returned to the country from where it was shipped, the Environmental Guard informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

The recipient of the waste was a company from Buzau.

The Constanta Environmental Guard transmitted, through a press release, that in collaboration with the border police of the Coast Guard, the environmental commissioners decided to return the container loaded with about 15.5 tons of textile waste from synthetic fibers to the country of shipment - Indonesia, a series of irregularities regarding the respective import being found.