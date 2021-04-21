Container with rubber waste imported from UK by a company from Valcea, spotted in Constanta seaport

A container with rubber waste, loaded in the United Kingdom of Great Britain for a company from the southern County of Valcea, was discovered by the police in the southeastern Constanta Sud - Agigea port, the Coast Guard informed on Wednesday.

The import made by the Valcea company consisted in 25 tons of green tires - rubber waste.

"On April 19, upon informative activities carried out by the border police, in cooperation with workers from the Constanta Environment Guard and the Constanta Sud Border Customs Office, a container was found, that had arrived from the United Kingdom of Great Britain, loaded with green tires - rubber waste, with a weight of approximately 25,000 kilograms, for a company from the County of Valcea, which is carrying out import activities in Romania," according to a press release sent by the Coast Guard.

According to the source, upon checking, the commissioners of the Constanta Coast Guard took measures to not allowing the import on Romania's territory, as well as to returning the container loaded with rubber waste to its country of origin.