Coronavirus/ 167 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hrs

A further 167 people (91 men and 76 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 9,596, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

Two of the deaths were recorded in the age category 30-39 years, eight in the age category 40-49 years, 13 in the age category 50-59 years, 41 in the age category 60-69 years, 59 in the age category 70-79 years and 44 in the category of over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 160 of the deaths occurred in patients with comorbidities, four patients had no comorbidities, and for three others no comorbidities have been reported to date.