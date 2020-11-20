 
     
Coronavirus/ Bucharest has over 56,000 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara

coronavirus

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 56,015 and in the counties of Cluj - 18,209, Iasi - 16,692, Timis - 16,529, Prahova - 16,315, Brasov - 15,574, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Over 12,000 cases were registered in the counties of Constanta - 12,861, Suceava - 12,036, Bihor - 12,141, Ilfov - 12,107, over 11,000 in the counties of Sibiu - 11,846, Bacau - 11,462, and Arges - 11,200, and over 10,000 in Dolj - 10,649 and Mures - 10,393

