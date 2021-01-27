 
     
Coronavirus / Bucharest, in 8th day of yellow scenario, Timis still in red

Bucharest remains for the 8th day in a row in the yellow zone regarding the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering on 2.07 cases per thousand inhabitants, on Wednesday, dropping from the previous day, when it has 2.24 cases per thousand inhabitants, says the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

In the red scenario there is only Timis County, with 3.36 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day.

The areas with most new cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 since the last reporting are Bucharest - 376 and the counties of Timis - 245, Cluj - 198, Brasov - 167, Maramures - 143, Constanta - 138, Suceava - 128, Hunedoara - 103, according to the data sent on Wednesday by the GCS.

